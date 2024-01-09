IPS officer Rashmi Shukla takes charge as Maharashtra DGP

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on Tuesday took charge as Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), becoming the first woman top cop of the state.

She took charge of the post from Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the DG Office in south Mumbai.

Phansalkar was holding the additional charge as DGP of Maharashtra after Rajnish Seth retired from the post on December 31, 2023.

The state home department had issued the order for Shukla's appointment. The 59-year-old Indian Police Service officer of the 1988 batch was posted as director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal on deputation.

Shukla was embroiled in controversy during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's tenure when she was named as an accused in phone tapping cases.

The Bombay High Court in September 2023 quashed two FIRs registered against Shukla in this connection.

The two First Information Reports were registered in Pune and Colaba in south Mumbai for allegedly illegally tapping the phones of some opposition leaders when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister of the state and Shukla headed the state intelligence department. PTI ZA NSK