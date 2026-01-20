IPS officer Sukhchain Singh Gill appointed Punjab Police intelligence chief

Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday issued new posting orders for eight IPS officers, with senior officer Sukhchain Singh Gill appointed as the head of the state police's intelligence wing.

According to an official order, Gill, a 2003-batch IPS officer, has been posted as the inspector general of police (intelligence). He replaces senior IPS officer P K Sinha, who will continue as the chief director of the Vigilance Bureau.

Senior IPS officer S S Srivastava has been appointed as the special director general of police (headquarters), while Kaustubh Sharma has been posted as additional director general of police (security).

Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Sandeep Goel has been given the additional charge of DIG, Anti-Gangster Task Force-2, Ludhiana, while IPS officer Maninder Singh has been posted as the assistant inspector general (welfare) in addition to his current charge as the senior superintendent of police, Ropar. PTI CHS PRK PRK