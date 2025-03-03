IPS officer Vartika Katiyar transferred after accusing senior colleague of 'planting' files

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) IPS officer Vartika Katiyar was on Monday transferred with immediate effect days after she reportedly accused her senior colleague of "planting" files in her office.

The 2010 batch IPS officer was serving as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

"Vartika Katiyar, IPS (2010), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Inspector General of Police & Additional Commandant General, Home Guards & Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, Bengaluru in the downgraded vacant post," an official notification dated March 3 stated.

The order issued by the Karnataka government, however, does not specify any reason for the immediate transfer.

Last month, Katiyar lodged a written complaint against 2000-batch IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, alleging that two junior police officers entered her office by taking keys from the control room during her absence. She alleged that they acted at the behest of her senior colleague and "planted" files in her office.

Roopa is currently posted in the Internal Security Division as the Inspector General of Police. PTI AMP KH