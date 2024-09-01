IPS officer's 19-year-old daughter found dead in hostel room

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) An IPS officer's 19-year-old daughter, a student of Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, was found dead in her hostel room here on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased, identified as Anika Rastogi, was a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student. She died due to cardiac arrest, the university said.

Local police officials said Rastogi's father is a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer currently serving in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In an official statement, the university said, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Ms. Anika Rastogi, a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student, who passed away last night around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest." PTI CDN MNK MNK MNK