IPS officers Nimit Goyal, Shivdeep Lande resign

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Indian Police Service officer Nimit Goyal has resigned to work in the private sector, a source said on Thursday, while another IPS officer Shivdeep Lande announced on social media that he was quitting.

Goyal, a 2014-batch Maharashtra-cadre officer, is currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) in Nagpur city.

Lande hails from Akola in Maharashtra but joined the IPS as a Bihar-cadre officer, and is currently serving in the northern state as an Inspector General of Police.

Goyal wanted to work in the private sector and submitted his resignation on July 8, a police official said here, adding that the Maharashtra home department was yet to take a decision on it.

Lande, a 2006-batch officer, has also served in his home state -- as a DCP in Mumbai and later in the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra.

He had probed the case of a car with explosives being parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house `Antilia'.

When contacted, Lande told PTI that his resignation was yet to be accepted. He did not disclose his future plans.