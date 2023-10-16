IPS officers R Ram Kumar, P Krishnakant appointed SPs in CBI

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) IPS officers R Ram Kumar and P Krishnakant were on Monday appointed as the Superintendents of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

R Ram Kumar is a 2015 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Jharkhand cadre. Krishnakant is a 2016 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

The competent authority has approved induction of both these officers to the post of SPs in the CBI for a period of five years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. PTI AKV NB