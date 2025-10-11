IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) The Haryana government on Saturday transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, days after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence, officials said.

The action follows pressure built by the family members of Kumar, seeking action against officers named in a 'final note' left behind by the deceased, in which he accused eight senior cops, including Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

According to an official order, IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed as the new Rohtak SP, and the posting order of Bijarniya will be issued separately.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 residence here on Tuesday, leaving behind a 'final note'.

In her complaint to Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet Kumar sought an FIR to be lodged against Haryana DGP (Shatrujeet Kapur) and Rohtak SP (Bijarniya) under Section 108 of the BNS (abetment of suicide), and relevant provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, demanding their immediate arrest.