Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The Telangana government on Monday carried out a reshuffle of several IPS officers transferring and giving postings.

As many as 28 officers, most of them IPS, have been transferred and given new postings, a Government Order (GO) said.

The government on June 15 undertook a reshuffle of district Collectors by transferring and giving postings to as many as 20 IAS officers. PTI SJR VVK SS