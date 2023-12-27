IPS official in T'gana booked in 'forgery, cheating' case, questioned by police

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) An IPS officer was questioned by police here on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him and others for allegedly creating forged documents pertaining to some monetary transactions.

Advertisment

B Naveen Kumar, Joint Director of Telangana State Police Academy, appeared before the police and was questioned after a case was booked against him and some of his kin, based on the complaint by the wife of a retired IAS officer, police said.

The complainant had accused them of creating fabricated documents of monetary transactions between them after her house in the city was taken on rent by a relative of the IPS official, they said.

The complainant later discovered that Kumar was also residing in that house.

Advertisment

She alleged them of creating fabricated documents including a false loan agreement paper and lease deed showing that they gave a loan of Rs 42 lakh, following which they need not pay rent for the house and stopped paying, police said.

An investigation was taken up and two of the accused named in the case were already arrested and a notice was served on the IPS official, police said.

"We called him (IPS official) to verify the facts in connection with a forgery and cheating case registered wherein he has been cited as an alleged accused," a senior police official said.

The IPS official later told the media that it was a civil matter, and it was in court. PTI VVK VVK KH