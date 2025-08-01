IPS Sonali Mishra assumes charge as first woman DG of RPF

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Sonali Mishra, a 1983 batch IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre, on Friday assumed charge as the new director general of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), marking a historic first in the force's 143-year journey, the Railway Ministry said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved her appointment as the director general (DG), RPF, until her superannuation on October 31, 2026.

"An officer known for her professionalism, dedication and leadership across key policing roles, Ms. Mishra brings over three decades of distinguished service to the post. Prior to this assignment, she served as Additional Director General of Police (Selection/Recruitment) with the additional charges of ADG, Police Training & Research Institute, Bhopal and Director of the Madhya Pradesh Police Academy, Bhopal," the ministry said in a press note.

"She has also served in the CBI, BSF and has international exposure of having served with the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo. She has been honoured with prestigious awards, including the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in recognition of her commitment to excellence and professionalism," it added.

The Railway Protection Force, mandated with the security of railway property, passenger safety and crime prevention across one of the world's largest rail networks, stands to benefit from her visionary and inclusive leadership, the ministry said.

"Her extensive experience across state and central police organizations is expected to bring renewed momentum to modernization, capacity building and community engagement within the Force," the press note said.

"In particular, her focus will be on strengthening the RPF's initiatives in leveraging cutting-edge technology and enhancing its role in preventing organised crime such as human trafficking and crimes against vulnerable passengers," it added.

On assuming charge, Mishra expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve and reaffirmed her commitment to upholding the values of vigilance, courage and service.

"The Force proudly welcomes its new leader and looks forward to achieving new milestones under her stewardship," the press note said. PTI JP AS AS