IQA chooses Kerala as launchpad of its Asia chapter: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 2 (PTI) The International Quizzing Association (IQA) has chosen Kerala as the launchpad for its Asian chapter, a significant milestone in fostering a culture of seeking, acquiring and sharing knowledge for the good of society and the world, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

In posts on social media sites X and Facebook, Vijayan welcomed the development and announced that Kerala government's IT Secretary has been appointed as the initiative's guardian and goodwill ambassador.

"The International Quizzing Association (IQA) has chosen Kerala as the launchpad for its Asian chapter, marking a significant milestone. The Government of Kerala has appointed the IT Secretary as this initiative's guardian and goodwill ambassador.

"These efforts will significantly enhance the government's mission to cultivate a public culture where knowledge and skills are effectively harnessed to improve the world," the CM said on X.

In his Facebook post, Vijayan said that IQA decides the official world champion of quizzing and its decision to choose Kerala as the launchpad for its Asia chapter is a big step towards the state achieving the goal of raising a generation which would explore how to use the knowledge acquired by it for the good of society.

He said that the initiative will also help to "foster a culture of seeking, acquiring and sharing knowledge beyond the formal curriculum".

Besides making the IT secretary as the guardian and goodwill ambassador of the initiative, a three-member panel has also been formed under him, the CM said in his post.