Iran conflict: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar authorities ask oil firms to ensure fuel for govt vehicles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has directed oil and gas companies to ensure fuel supply for government vehicles engaged in essential services, citing possible disruptions in the supply amid the Middle East conflict, an official said on Monday.

Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE have cut their oil production, while Iran, Israel and the United States have attacked oil and gas facilities since the conflict broke out earlier this month, exacerbating supply concerns.

Crude oil prices surged more than 26 per cent on Monday to hit a lifetime high of Rs 10,549 per barrel.

The district supply officer, in a letter to the retail sales officers of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, noted that the war-like situation has created a risk of breaking the supply chain of petroleum products, the official said.

In the letter dated March 5, the administration has directed officials to instruct petrol pumps to reserve adequate stocks of petrol and diesel specifically for government vehicles involved in emergency and essential services at both the taluka and district levels, he said. PTI AW ARU