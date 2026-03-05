Iran conflict: Congress slams govt's 'criminal silence', questions timing of PM's Israel visit

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday questioned the Modi government's "criminal silence" on the "trampling upon" the rules-based order by the US and Israel, and said the impact of the West Asia conflict will be felt by the people of India as recession will set in in the coming times.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Prime Minister Narendra Modi often speaks of terms like 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Atithi Devo Bhava', but not even a trace of these words is visible in his work style and foreign policy.

"There is another statement, 'Maunam Swikriti Lakshnam', meaning silence is a sign of consent/agreement. Much is being heard in the prime minister's silence as well, which has left the entire world stunned upon hearing it. Today, the prime minister's criminal silence is emerging like an ugly stain on the entire country and its heritage," Khera said at a press conference here.

Alleging that Prime Minister Modi is "compromised", Khera said wither the PM is under pressure due to the Epstein Files issue or the Adani case in the US.

"What happened just a few days ago is beyond anyone's comprehension. Why, after all, did Narendra Modi go to Israel a few days ago? Within 48 hours of Narendra Modi returning from Israel, the illegal war between America-Israel and Iran broke out, and a head of state was assassinated," Khera said.

"Narendra Modi became a puppet in this entire sequence. America-Israel had some other preparations behind the scenes, and something else was shown through Narendra Modi's visit," he claimed.

While attacking the government over the US submarine sinking an Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast, Khera recalled that in 2018, a yacht was seized in international waters beyond Goa, which had Dubai's Princess Latifa on board.

"At that time, we were the guardians of the Indian Ocean. But when a ship from Iran arrived as our guest at our invitation, we could not protect it. Often in such exercises, ships do not come armed, but that same unarmed guest was sunk by America in the Indian Ocean," he said.

"The shocking thing is that in this joint naval exercise, America had refused to send its ship at the last moment and had only sent its officers. Did India know that America was going to do this in the Indian Ocean? If it did, what did we do about it? And if it didn't, what steps did the Indian government take to protect its guest?" he asked.

"When this happened, why does the Modi government still claim that we are the guardians of the Indian Ocean? In reality, these are the pawns of the 'Gangs of Epstein'," the Congress leader said, taking a swipe at the government.

Noting that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, Khera said only ships from Russia and China can pass through there and India is not on this list.

"Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Indian goods worth Rs 10,000 crore, 38 ships, and 1,100 sailors are stranded. The Indian National Ship Owners Association has requested assistance from the Government of India. But the government is not in a position to help because it has shut down all avenues of dialogue with Iran," he said.

Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the people of the country will have to bear the consequences as LPG and LNG come through that route, he said.

"The impact of the war will be felt on our people along with several sectors of the country, including fertilizer, transport, mining, railway, power, and agriculture. We cannot even imagine the extent to which inflation will rise and recession will set in in the coming times," Khera said.

"There should be rules, and countries should operate on the basis of those rules. India has been the biggest flag-bearer of the rules-based order, which Narendra Modi has trampled upon. Narendra Modi remains silent on the assassination of Khamenei and the illegal war," he alleged.

"Even those protesting in the country are facing FIRs. People cannot express their anger, cannot mourn. Narendra Modi has brought Indian democracy to such a state," Khera said. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK