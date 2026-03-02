Iran conflict: Pre-wedding shoot trip leaves five from UP's Chandauli stranded in Dubai

Chandauli (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) A pre-wedding shoot in Dubai has left five people of two families from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district stranded there after the disruption of flight services due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Ajay Jain, a coal trader and resident of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, told PTI on Monday that his elder son Prince Jain (27), who is scheduled to get married in April, had travelled to Dubai along with his fiancee Payal Jain (26).

Prince's younger brother Arihant (19), Payal's brother Monu Jain (30) and his wife Muskan (28) had accompanied them, he said.

According to Ajay Jain, they reached Dubai on February 27 and were scheduled to return on March 2.

"They are staying at a hotel near the Burj Khalifa. However, due to the Iran conflict and the escalating tensions in the region, flight services were suspended and they could not return as planned," he said.

Jain said the stranded family members contacted the Indian embassy in Dubai and were advised to reach out to the airline concerned, but they have not received clarity on their return.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure the safe return of his children and relatives at the earliest.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday that Indian airlines cancelled 357 international flights during the day as disruptions continued for the third consecutive day. More than 1,100 international flights have been cancelled by Indian carriers since February 28 due to the situation. PTI COR KIS KVK KVK