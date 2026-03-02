Iran conflict: Prepared to evacuate citizens stuck in Gulf, says Centre; state govts set up helplines, control rooms

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Amid escalating West Asia tensions, the Centre on Monday said it is in touch with Indian missions in the Gulf region to ensure safe return of stranded Indian nationals as state governments across the country stepped up efforts to assist such residents.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met last evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has expressed concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the Gulf nations.

The CCS also directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.

On Monday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Centre is fully prepared to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf region and is in touch with Indian missions abroad to ensure their safety.

In a statement, Joshi said discussions have been held with senior officials of the concerned embassies to facilitate the safe return of those affected by the war situation.

“Whenever Kannadigas and other Indians face distress anywhere in the world, the Central Government has ensured their safe return. Earlier, we brought back those stranded in Ukraine. Wherever Indians are, their safety remains our first priority,” he said.

Reassuring anxious families, the minister said there was no need to panic and that the government is committed to bringing back all Indians safely.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate evacuation preparedness, enhance diplomatic outreach and establish an inter-ministerial mechanism to protect Kannadigas and other Indians stuck in the region due to disruption of flight operations to and from West Asia after the US and Israel's attack on Iran.

In a letter to PM Modi, Siddaramaiah said a large number of Kannadigas and other Indian nationals have been stranded, particularly in major transit hubs such as the UAE, including Dubai.

The chief minister said the Karnataka government has activated the State Emergency Operations Centre and all District Emergency Operations Centres to function round-the-clock.

As many as 109 people from Karnataka are stranded in the war-ravaged West Asia, his office said in a statement.

According to the statement, 100 are held up in Dubai (UAE), while nine are stuck in Bahrain.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Karnataka government is making efforts to bring back those stranded in the Gulf.

He said that people are asking if rescue flights or special flights are being arranged for their return journey.

"We have taken up this matter with the central government and sought their intervention. The Centre has informed us that, as air traffic is currently not allowed there, no flights can operate at present. However, as soon as the flights are permitted to operate, the central government will make arrangements for return travel, either through special flights or through regular airline services," the minister said.

According to Gowda, 109 people stuck in the Gulf region had called the helpline and shared their details.

In Andhra Pradesh, NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister K Srinivas said the state government is taking urgent measures to safely bring back Telugu citizens stranded in the Gulf region.

The minister called on Telugu expatriates in the Gulf to make use of the helplines launched for their assistance.

“We are taking measures to safely bring back the Telugu people stuck in the Gulf nations to the state (Andhra Pradesh) against the backdrop of a war between Israel and Iran,” Srinivas said in a statement.

"As Telugu people are facing hardships at some airports, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and I are regularly monitoring the situation," he said.

Noting that the government has alerted Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) coordinators in the Gulf region to help Telugu people in distress, Srinivas said efforts are on to provide temporary accommodation, security and help in the homes of local Telugu people.

The APNRTS has advised Telugu expats to travel to Muscat in Oman for repatriation flights to Kochi and return to India.

“The flights from Muscat have started already. We are directing them to take the Muscat-Kochi flight and then come back to India,” Ravi Kumar P Vemuru, president of APNRTS, told PTI.

Observing that a hotline has been launched, the APNRTS president appealed to the stranded people to reach out for the latest information and advice on how to arrange transport and sort out other issues.

Noting that about a million Telugu people live in West Asia, Vemuru said APNRTS received about 30 calls until Sunday from the war-stricken region. However, he said he is not sure as to how many visitors are currently stranded in the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Monday set up a control room at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist residents of the state living in crisis-hit West Asia and their family members back home.

State government officials are closely monitoring the situation in the Gulf region, an official release said.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the concerned Indian embassies to assess the situation.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a round-the-clock helpline to assist Punjabis stranded in affected countries following the joint Israel-US attack on Iran, assuring them all possible help.

"The state government is constantly in touch with the Government of India to ensure the safe and prompt return of those stuck. Due to the conflicts in Arab countries, many Punjabis in these nations are facing serious difficulties. The Punjab government has set up a helpline," he said.

He also urged the Centre to intervene for the safe evacuation of Punjabis stranded in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also released helpline numbers for those stuck in the affected countries.

In Uttar Pradesh, police said several people from Amethi, including four students, are stranded in Iran.

They are all residents of Bhanauli village under the Musafirkhana area of the district, they said.

Israr, the father of Syed Imam Ali who is one of four stuck students, said that he had a brief conversation with his son on March 1.

"He (Syed Imam) said that we are in Qom city, but there is no talk of war right now. He then disconnected the call and since then, there has been no contact," Israr said.

He also urged the Centre to bring back all the people stranded in Iran safely to India.

In Himachal Pradesh, Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said there has been no harm to any Himachali stranded in the Middle East and asserted that everyone wishing to return would be brought safely once flights resume.

The state home secretary is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union home secretary, Chauhan said.

"As of now, the exact number of people from the state stranded in the Middle East is not available, but the stranded people are in touch with their family members," he said.