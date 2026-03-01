Iran crisis: 23 persons from Thane stranded in Dubai amid airspace closure

Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) Twenty-three persons, including 12 senior citizens, from Thane district in Maharashtra are stranded in Dubai following closure of airspace after the attack on Iran by the US and Israel, officials said on Sunday.

The group, hailing Kalyan, Shahapur and Murbad talukas had travelled to Dubai for tourism on February 23 and was scheduled to return here on Sunday, they added.

"Relatives of those stranded in Dubai have not yet formally approached the Tehsil Office or the police administration. However, after information about the situation surfaced on social media, Shahapur tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule directed talathis to gather details from the concerned families," an official said.

One of the stranded tourists, Ramesh Dhalpe, said he had contacted the Ministry of External Affairs seeking immediate assistance for the group's safe return to India. With the return journey uncertain, Dhalpe appealed to the Indian government for urgent financial and logistical support. PTI COR BNM