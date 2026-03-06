Iran crisis: After return from Dubai, Cong MP slams Centre for lack of support to stranded Indians

Jalna, Mar 6 (PTI) Jalna Congress MP Kalyan Kale on Friday criticised the Union government for its alleged lack of response and support for Indians stuck in the UAE amid the Iran crisis.

Kale, who returned from Dubai on Thursday after being stranded there since February 27, a day before the joint US-Israel attack on Iran, told reporters that people in the region were in panic following the shutting down of airspace.

"I had sent emails to the Aviation Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry, but there was no response. At such a time, the government should have held a press conference and given assurance to the people who were stranded abroad and their families back home. Unfortunately, that did not happen," Kale claimed.

He appreciated the support extended by the UAE government during the crisis, saying it provided relief, extended visas and arranged accommodation in hotels. Hotels were also directed not to charge money from those who were stuck, Kale added.

"Our hotel was around 10 km away from the US Embassy, which reportedly came under attack during the tensions. Naturally, people were worried and anxious during that period," he said. PTI COR BNM