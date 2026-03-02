Iran crisis: Cong's Jalna MP stranded in Dubai, says brother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Congress' Jalna Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Kale is stranded in Dubai due to airspace closure caused by the Iran war, his brother Jagannath Kale said on Monday.

The MP had gone to Dubai with a few friends on Friday, a day before the joint US-Israel attack on Iran, his brother said.

"He was to return via Abu Dhabi on March 3. But due to the cancellation of flights, he is stuck in Dubai. He is safe and there is nothing to worry," Jagannath Kale told PTI.

"We have conveyed his details to the Indian Embassy there. He will return once flights resume or as per the directions of the government," Jagannath Kale added.

Flights have been affected since Saturday after the US and Israel carried out a joint strike on Iran, resulting in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has struck US bases in several Gulf nations, prompting airlines to cancel flights following closure of airspace. PTI AW BNM