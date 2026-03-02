Iran crisis: Security forces told to avoid convoy movements in view of protests in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Authorities on Monday directed all security forces to avoid movement of convoys in Kashmir in view of the protests triggered there by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel joint air strike, officials said.

With the ongoing protests causing law and order problems, Tuesday shall remain a "dry day" for the movement of security forces' convoys in Kashmir, they said.

Movement of administrative vehicles of the forces has also been restricted.

At least 14 people -- six security forces personnel and eight protesters -- have been injured in clashes that erupted at several places in Kashmir following Khameini's death.

More than 70 protest rallies have been carried out throughout the Valley so far. While most of the protests were peaceful, some rallies turned violent after some agitators pelted stones at security forces.