Iran crisis: Thane, Palghar authorities activate mechanism for kin of those stranded in Middle East

Thane/Palghar, Mar 2 (PTI) Authorities in Thane and Palghar districts have activated mechanisms and issued advisories as part of efforts to help those stranded in the Middle East due to the Iran conflict as well as their kin here, officials said on Monday.

In separate statements, Thane collector Shrikrishna Panchal and his Palghar counterpart Indu Rani Jakhar urged residents whose kin or friends are stranded in the Gulf nations due to closure of airspace since Saturday to maintain contact with official channels for safety updates.

The statements requested families here to provide details of their kin abroad to the district disaster management cells to ensure a streamlined flow of information from the embassies.

Panchal said a dedicated control room is now functional at the Thane collectorate, with officials in constant touch with the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Mumbai.

Jakhar said Indian embassies in nations like Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and UAE have issued security protocols, asking people to remain alert, avoid unnecessary movement, and strictly follow instructions from local authorities and Indian missions.

Flights have been affected since Saturday after the US and Israel carried out a joint strike on Iran, resulting in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has struck US bases in several Gulf nations, prompting airlines to cancel flights following closure of airspace. PTI COR BNM