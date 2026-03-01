Iran-Israel conflict: 10 flights cancelled at Amritsar airport

Chandigarh/Amritsar, Mar 1 (PTI) The Amritsar international airport on Sunday saw 10 flight cancellations due to airspace closures in the Middle East in the wake of the joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

According to an advisory, two Qatar Airways flights -- from Doha to Amritsar and from Amritsar to Doha -- have been cancelled.

Four Air India Express flights -- from Dubai to Amritsar, from Amritsar to Sharjah, from Sharjah to Amritsar and from Amritsar to Dubai -- have been cancelled.

Two SpiceJet flights from Dubai to Amritsar and Amritsar to Dubai, and two IndiGo flights from Sharjah to Amritsar and from Amritsar to Sharjah have also been cancelled, according to the information shared by the airport authorities.

On Saturday, too, some flights to Dubai and Sharjah were impacted.

"In continuation of yesterday's (Saturday) advisory and due to ongoing airspace restrictions amid the prevailing situation in the Middle East region, the flights have been cancelled.

"Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for rebooking/refund options and the latest schedule updates. AAI (Airports Authority of India) and airport authorities are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with airlines and concerned agencies. The safety, security, and convenience of passengers remain our top priority," the authorities said.

The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Saturday. US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.

Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack by Israel and the US. PTI CHS DIV DIV