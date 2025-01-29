Iran-Israel conflict: Families in Uttarakhand anxious as relatives remain stranded in Gulf

Dehradun, Mar 5 (PTI) The state government has started collecting information about people from Uttarakhand who are stranded in Iran and Gulf nations due to the escalating conflict in the region.

Congress MLA Qazi Nizamuddin has written to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, requesting him to make arrangements for the return of citizens stranded there in view of the deteriorating situation in Iran.

In his letter, Nizamuddin said several people from Uttarakhand, including many from Manglaur in Haridwar district, are stranded in Iran, and their families are extremely worried due to the tense situation.

Describing the matter as sensitive, he urged the administration to coordinate efforts to ensure their safety and arrange for their early return to India.

He also attached a list of 32 people from the Manglaur area who had gone to Iran to pursue studies.

Due to the escalating conflict, families of those stranded said they are living in deep anxiety as communication with their relatives has become difficult.

Many families in Ambari village in Dehradun district said they are relying on brief phone calls from their relatives in Iran for reassurance about their safety.

Village resident Zakir Hussain said his daughter and son-in-law had gone to Iran to study Islamic studies, and several other members of his extended family were also there.

He said that since the situation has worsened, contact has become nearly impossible.

"I received a call last night, but we spoke for barely half a minute. My daughter could only say, 'Don't worry, we're fine,' and then the line disconnected," he said.

Hussain expressed deep concern for his wife, who already suffers from anxiety and panic. "I can't even tell her about the full situation there. I'm afraid that if I tell her anything, her health might deteriorate further." Another resident, Ayub Khan, said, “My nephew and his wife have been studying Islamic studies in Iran for the past four years.” Khan said his nephew called on Wednesday night and told him that he was safe in his hostel located around 100 kilometres from Tehran.

“He is safe for now, but there is a fear that the situation could change at any moment,” he said.

The families said their plight has not yet reached the central government or the Ministry of External Affairs.

Families in the village said officials from the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) had visited once and collected the names, addresses and passport details of their relatives, but there has been no further communication from the administration.

They appealed to the government to intervene and ensure the safe return of their relatives.

Hussain said, "We just want to know that they are safe. Until we see them return safely to India, our hearts will not rest." The US launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

In the last three days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides.

India has called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.