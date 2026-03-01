Iran-Israel conflict: Punjab minister urges EAM to secure evacuation of stranded Indians

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Punjab NRI Affairs minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking an urgent meeting regarding the evacuation of stranded people in affected countries in the wake of Israel-US attack on Iran.

Several political leaders including Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for the evacuation of stranded Indians.

In his letter to Jaishankar, Punjab NRI Affairs minister Singh said, "I am writing to you for an urgent meeting regarding the evacuation of people from Punjab in view of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which poses a serious and immediate threat to the safety of our people." Given the critical nature of the situation, immediate coordination is essential to ensure their safety and to make secure arrangements for their evacuation, the letter read.

I would greatly appreciate your prompt confirmation for the meeting, he added.

SAD president Badal said, "Punjabis in the Middle East had been caught in a war zone and appealed to PM Modi to take urgent steps to evacuate all Indian citizens from the most affected countries." He asserted that a special air-lift drive in this regard should be initiated immediately upon the opening of air routes.

In a statement, Punjab Assembly speaker Sandhwan urged the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Modi to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians stranded at airports and various other countries in view of the ongoing conflict.

Expressing serious concern over reports of several Indians facing distress due to the prevailing situation, he emphasised that the Government of India must accord top priority to their safe and dignified return.

Sandhwan strongly appealed to the prime minister to personally intervene and direct the concerned ministries and authorities to coordinate swift diplomatic and administrative measures, including arranging special flights for the evacuation of all affected citizens.

He stressed that in times of international crisis, prompt action is essential to ensure that no Indian is left without support. The safety, security and dignity of every Indian abroad must remain the foremost responsibility of the central government, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa expressed concern over the escalating crisis after the Israel-US attack on Iran.

"Deeply concerned over the rapidly escalating Gulf crisis after US-Israel strikes on Iran and reported retaliatory attacks across the region. Thousands of Indians, including a large number of Punjabis, are in UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman for work and travel. Their safety must be a national priority. I urge the MEA to immediately activate diplomatic channels, set up emergency helplines, issue real-time advisories & prepare evacuation plans," Bajwa said in a post on X.

Bajwa asked the Punjab government to also press the Centre and create a dedicated support mechanism for affected families.

Lives of our people cannot be left to uncertainty. Bring every Indian home safely, he said.

Punjab Congress chief Warring also made an appeal for evacuation of stranded Indians.

"There are tens of thousands of Indians, including Punjabis working in different countries across the Middle East. With the entire region having been engulfed in the conflict, I appeal to the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar Ji to ensure that our people are evacuated at the earliest given opportunity. I hope our diplomatic missions abroad are providing the necessary aid and assistance to our people," the Ludhiana MP said on X.

Bathinda MP and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also urged the EAM to take up the issue of Indians stranded at the Dubai airport with the UAE government to ensure their speedy evacuation to their motherland.

"An educationist couple from Bathinda besides many other Punjabis are stranded in Dubai due to closure of air routes. The Indian Consulate at Dubai should also be directed to offer financial help & make arrangements for the stay of our citizens in Dubai during this period," said Harsimrat on X.

The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Saturday. Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack. PTI CHS NB NB