Iran-Israel conflict: SAD chief Badal urges PM Modi to evacuate Indians from affected countries

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for the evacuation of Indian citizens stuck in affected countries in the wake of joint Israel-US attack on Iran.

"Punjabis in the Middle East had been caught in a war zone and appealed to PM Modi to take urgent steps to evacuate all Indian citizens from the most affected countries," he said.

A special air-lift drive in this regard should be initiated immediately upon opening of air routes, Badal asserted.

The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Saturday. Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack by Israel and the US.