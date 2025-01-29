Iran-Israel conflict: Uttarakhand families await safe return of kin from Gulf as tensions escalate

Haridwar, Mar 4 (PTI) Families in Uttarakhand are anxiously awaiting the safe return of their relatives in Gulf countries, who said their daily life has been disrupted following the joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran and its retaliation.

Residents in parts of the UAE and Kuwait said movement has been restricted and security tightened in several areas in view of the escalating tensions in West Asia.

Rihan, who hails from Sarai in the Jawalpur area and works as a driver in Kuwait, claimed that missiles were seen flying over parts of Kuwait City, and one struck near a US military base a few kilometres away.

“When the explosion occurred, I was driving at some distance from the spot. Black smoke was seen rising, and sirens started blaring across the city,” he said.

He further claimed that until four days ago, missiles coming from Iran were clearly visible in the sky, but now they come at such high speeds that they hit their targets in the blink of an eye.

"There is chaos in Kuwait, and people are in panic," Rihan, who lives in the Shabal Ahmad area of ​​Kuwait, said.

He said he speaks to his family every day to reassure them of his safety, though they have been urging him to return to India once the situation stabilises.

Rihan's mother, Shahnaz, who resides in Jwalapur, said that ever since the war began, she has been worried about her son.

"I usually talk to my son almost every day, but when I hear news of the worsening situation there, my heart sinks. I worry about my son's safety," she said.

Shahrukh, a native of Haridwar's Jwalapur area and living in Sharjah, told PTI over the phone that the situation in some parts of Dubai had remained tense for the past five days.

He claimed that sporadic attacks have occurred in the Marina, Sharjah, and Jebel Ali areas, with authorities advising people to remain indoors.

Shahrukh, who works with Himanko Steel, said work at his company had been suspended for five days.

“A limited number of flights and some essential services have resumed since Tuesday,” he said, adding that more than 100 Indians live in his residential society and are hoping the situation improves soon.

The US launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

In the last two days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides.

India has called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.