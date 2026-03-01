Iran Supreme Leader's killing: Protests across UP as people mourn Khamenei, slam US-Israel nexus

Lucknow, Mar 1 (PTI) Large-schale protests led by Shia Muslims broke out in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital Lucknow, on Sunday to condemn the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack.

Describing Khamenei's ‘martyrdom’ as a huge loss to humanity and the silencing of a strong voice for their rights, the protesters held a demonstration at the Chhota Imambara in Lucknow to condemn the “cowardly” act of the US and Israel.

Police said the gatherings were peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from anywhere in the state.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board has announced to stage a large protest at the Chhota Imambara on Sunday night, while Shia leader Maulana Kalbe Jawad has announced a condolence meeting followed by a candlelight march.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, who was widely respected by the Shia community, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran early Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran.

Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency announced the 86-year-old's death early Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.

According to reports coming from Jaunpur, angry protesters, including women, took out a march from the Imambara at Pandariba in the Kotwali area, holding placards with anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Shia cleric Maulana Mohammad Raza, who took part in the march, said the way the US attacked and killed Khamenei exposed its “true identity” before the entire world.

The protesters also prayed for the safety of the people of Iran and demanded appropriate security measures for Indians living in the Middle East.

In Aligarh, a large number of people gathered near the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and held a demonstration against the attack on Khamenei.

The protesters, who were joined by many students from the AMU, submitted a memorandum addressed to the president of India, demanding that India express its clear protest against the “brutal killing of dozens of schoolchildren in unprovoked bombing of civilian areas in Iran by the US military”.

In southern Iran, at least 85 people were reported killed when a girls' school was struck, and dozens more were wounded, the local governor told the Iranian state TV on Saturday.

Former AMU student leader Mehboob Alam told reporters, "Ayatollah Khamenei was not only the spiritual leader of the Shia community but also the voice of all those who stood against the imperialist forces posing a serious threat to world peace. His death is a grave loss to humanity." Around 200 km away in Muzaffarnagar, thousands of Shia Muslims marched with Khamenei's photographs from Kidwai Nagar to Fakharshah Chowk, and submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate addressed to the president of India.

Shia cleric Asad Raza Hussaini said, “We condemn the brutal assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran.” In Meerut, members of the Shia sect, including women and children, staged protests at Abdullahpur, Railway Road, Mansabiya and Zaidi Farm, mourning the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Prayer meetings were also held at the Imam Bargah Panjetani and Darbar-e-Hussaini in Zaidi Farm.

A similar protest was witnessed in Jhansi, where a large number of Shia Muslims gathered at Masjid-e-Imamiya in Mewatipura to mourn the killing of Khamenei, calling it an attack on world peace.

Cleric Haider Zaidi said, "Our community opposes any form of oppression. The military action (in Iran) is a form of bullying and against humanity. We will continue to raise our voice in a non-violent manner." Reports of protests also came from Ambedkar Nagar, Rampur, Barabanki, Shahjahanpur and Ghaziabad. PTI NAV/SLM ARI