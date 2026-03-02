Iran war: Maharashtra minister mocks Raut, says he must talk to Trump and Netanyahu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Monday took a jibe at Sanjay Raut by saying the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP should talk to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in connection with the Iran war.

Raut had earlier attacked the Centre and questioned its foreign policy in connection with the war and the killing of "friend" Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Raut had termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel last week as a "jolt to India's global policy", and dubbed Khamenei's killing as cruelty and bullying by Israel and the US.

Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shirsat said Raut has been assigned the task of defaming PM Modi.

"Our PM is strong. Raut should keep out of international issues. Or he should call US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu in connection with the war," Shirsat said.

The minister also spoke on the video shared by Jay Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, pertaining to VSR Ventures, the firm that operated the Learjet 45 aircraft which crashed on January 28 killing the NCP stalwart.

Sharing the clip on a social media platform, Jay Pawar on Sunday stated, "We lost our father...this pain will stay with us for a lifetime. In this video, Rohit Singh, owner of VSR, is seen asleep in the chief pilot's seat during the flight. Such negligence while the aircraft is in the air is unacceptable. This is extremely serious and shocking." Shirsat said sleeping on the pilot's seat in this manner was unacceptable, and sought action. PTI AW BNM