Smriti Irani describes Congress, Rahul Gandhi as 'anti-Sanatan', 'anti-national'

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday described the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi as "anti-Sanatan" and "anti-national" while alleging that they have always worked to weaken Hindus.

Addressing election meetings in Amethi where she is seeking a reelection to the Lok Sabha, she said, "While opposing Hindutva, they also opposed Lord Ram and rejected the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lala idol in Ayodhya. The one that does not belong to Ram is of no use." "Be it Rahul (Gandhi), Priyanka or the Congress, they are not only anti-Sanatan but also anti-nationals. These people have made the person who had talked about breaking India into pieces the candidate of their party," the BJP leader said.

She alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Congress have always worked to weaken Sanatan and Hindus.

Irani alleged that the Gandhi family did nothing for the development of Amethi and claimed that the development works in the parliamentary constituency were done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has not yet declared its candidate from Amethi.

Voting in Amethi will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.