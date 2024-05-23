Smriti Irani holds roadshow in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani held a road show Thursday in support of Praveen Khandelwal, the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat.

The roadshow, marked by a decent turnout, saw enthusiastic party supporters moving alongside Irani's procession, waving BJP flags and dancing to dhols.

Amethi MP Irani, along with Khandelwal, greeted the crowd from a specially designed vehicle and showered flower petals on her supporters.

All seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will go to polls on Saturday.