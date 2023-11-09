Irani slams Gandhi family for silence on Nitish Kumar's controversial remarks

Bhopal, Nov 9 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday hit out at Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their `silence' on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's controversial statement about women.

Kumar's statement reflected the culture of the "Congress-led alliance (INDIA bloc)," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader told reporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Narmadapuram district ahead of the November 17 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

"And the silence of the Gandhi family is an indication that they support this `sanskar' (culture) of Kumar's," she added.

Even Kumar's associates were laughing at his statement inside the Bihar legislature, Irani said, adding that when the honour of women was challenged by a member of the alliance, Congress maintained silence.

"But the people of Madhya Pradesh will give this alliance a befitting reply in the elections.... It also shows that for the sake of power, Congress is ready to accept even an indecent remark against women," the Union minister said.

The Bihar chief minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, on Tuesday put forward a vivid description of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. He later apologised for the remarks. PTI MAS KRK