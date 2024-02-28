Iranian boat with drugs worth Rs 1,000 crore caught off Gujarat coast; four held

Porbandar, Feb 27 (PTI) In a joint operation with the Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad apprehended an Iranian boat off the state coast with four Iranian crew members allegedly carrying charas and other contraband worth over Rs 1,000 crore on Tuesday, an official said.

Without disclosing the exact quantity, the senior Gujarat ATS official said a large quantity of different types of drugs, including charas (hashish) was seized from the boat during the mid-sea operation.

The boat along with the crew members was being brought to the shore and they were expected to land at Porbandar on Wednesday.

Based on a specific tip-off, the operation was carried out in the Arabian Sea near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) jointly by the ATS, Indian Navy and the NCB, he said. PTI COR PJT PD KRK