Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, League of Arab States strongly condemn Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Qatar, Jordan and Iraq and the League of Arab States' mission in New Delhi have "strongly condemned" the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, and extended solidarity to India and condolences to the families of the victims.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in cold blood and injuring several others.

Messages of solidarity have poured in from multiple countries and their governments in the aftermath of the deadly attack.

The Delegation of the European Union to India on Thursday posted on X an image of the national flag of India standing next to the EU flag and a candle placed on a table in memory of the victims.

"EU Ambassadors & the Board of the Federation of European Business in India #FEBI gathered to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the horrible #Pahalgam terrorist attacks. TeamEurope/EU family in India stands together with in this moment of mourning," it posted on the micro-blogging platform.

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a post on X on April 23 described it as a "vile terror attack" in Pahalgam that "stole so many innocent lives" and expressed her condolences.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Wednesday extended its condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of India.

"State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in casualties and injuries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motivations and justifications," it said.

"The Ministry extends its condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of India, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured," the statement said.

Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "affirms its full solidarity with the Republic of India during this difficult time".

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Republic of Iraq's strong condemnation of the heinous attack that occurred in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several individuals and impacted hundreds of innocent civilians," it said.

The ministry said it affirms its full solidarity with India during this difficult time and "reiterates Iraq's unwavering stance in rejecting all forms of terrorism and violence, regardless of motive or justification".

"The Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the government and people of India, as well as to the families of the victims. It also wishes a swift and full recovery to the injured and hopes for peace and security to prevail in the region," the ministry said in a statement dated April 23.

The Kingdom of Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also joined other countries, saying it "strongly condemns the armed attack that targeted civilians at the Pahalgam resort in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in numerous casualties and injuries".

The ministry's spokesperson, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, reaffirmed the Kingdom's "full support and solidarity with the friendly Republic of India in the wake of this tragic incident", it said in a statement on April 23.

He emphasised Jordan's "firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to undermine security and stability".

"Ambassador Qudah extended his deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the government and people of the Republic of India, as well as to the families of the victims. He also wished a swift and full recovery for the injured," it added.

The New Delhi Mission of the League of Arab States, in a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, expressed its "strong condemnation of this heinous attack".

It expressed its deepest condolences on the deadly terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam and "claimed numerous lives of innocent civilians and injures".

"The League of Arab States expresses its strong condemnation of this heinous attack and, in this moment of grief, conveys my deepest sympathy to the Government and people of India and the bereaved family members. Please accept, Excellency, my wishes for a swift recovery for the injured," reads the letter dated April 23.