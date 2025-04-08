Iraqi national held at Delhi airport for smuggling 1.2 kg gold: Customs

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A 64-year-old Iraqi national has been arrested at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling into the country 1.2 kg gold, the Customs Department said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Baghdad on Monday.

"During X-ray screening of the baggage, suspicious images were observed. The DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector) check of the passenger triggered a strong beep. Subsequent thorough examination of the passenger and his baggage led to the recovery of assorted yellow metal, silver-coated jewellery, suspected to be gold, weighing a total of 1203.00 grams," it said in a post on X.

The gold was found concealed in the baggage with the intention of smuggling it, it said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the purity, valuation, and possible contraventions under the Customs Act, 1962, the department said.