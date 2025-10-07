IRBn head constable apprehended for peddling drugs in Arunachal

Itanagar, Oct 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Police have apprehended a head constable of the 1st India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and seized 66.28 gm of narcotic and psychotropic substances worth around Rs 1.50 lakh from his possession, an officer said.

A police team apprehended 49-year-old Tashi Bapu, a resident of Miji Colony, Bomdila, on October 3, on charges of using and peddling drugs, Bomdila Police Station officer-in-charge sub-inspector HB Tator, who led the team, said on Tuesday.

The police team recovered 50 vials weighing 66.28 gm of heroin and cash of Rs 13,500 from his possession.

Police said Bapu is a habitual drug peddler and was involved in several NDPS cases.

A case has been registered against Bapu at Bomdila Police Station and further investigation is on to trace the supply network, police said. PTI CORR RG