New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Anyone with an IRCTC account can book e-tickets for others and reports on social media regarding restrictions in booking e-tickets due to different surnames are false and misleading, a spokesperson for the railway ministry said on Tuesday.

Responding to posts on X that claimed that an IRCTC account holder cannot book tickets from his account for others who have different surnames, the spokesperson said, "The news in circulation on social media about restriction in booking of e-tickets due to different surname is false and misleading." The spokesperson further informed that tickets are booked on the IRCTC website in accordance with Railway Board guidelines and information regarding these guidelines is available in the public domain.

According to the Indian Railways, one can book tickets through his personal User ID for friends, family and relatives.

The spokesperson said up to 12 tickets per month can be booked from an individual's account and if the account-holder is Aadhar-authenticated, he can book 24 tickets per month, provided at least one of the travellers on each ticket is also Aadhar-authenticated.

"Tickets booked on personal user IDs are not meant for commercial sale and such an act is an offence under section 143 of Railways Act, 1989," the spokesperson added. PTI JP RC