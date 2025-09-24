IRCTC case: Court to pronounce order on framing charges on Oct 13

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday said it would on October 13 pronounce its order on framing charges in a corruption case connected to alleged irregularities in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The court also directed all accused persons to physically appear before it.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and others are accused in the case, which stems from the alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

Special judge Vishal Gogne said, “The order on charge is under completion and shall be announced at 10 AM on October 13, 2025. All accused persons are directed to appear physically before the court on the next date.” According to the CBI chargesheet, a conspiracy was hatched between 2004 and 2014 in pursuance of which BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to IRCTC and later, for its operations, maintenance and upkeep, given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna, Bihar.

The tender process, the agency alleged, was rigged and manipulated and the conditions were tweaked to help the private party — Sujata Hotels.

The chargesheet also names then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused firms in the chargesheet. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK