IRCTC case: Sufficient evidence to prosecute Lalu, others, CBI tells court

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The CBI on Friday informed a Delhi court that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, son, and others in a corruption case connected to irregularities in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The CBI made the submissions before special judge Vishal Gogne, who began hearing arguments on charge in the case against Lalu, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and son and former deputy chief minister of the state, Tejashwi Yadav, and others.

The charges in the case include criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, which carry a maximum jail term of seven years.

The court said, "Part submissions have been heard on the aspect of charge on behalf of the CBI. Put up for further submissions on behalf of the CBI on... March 1, 2024." The court also directed the CBI to produce the list of documents in the case following a plea of senior advocate Maninder Singh while representing the three accused persons, who are on bail.

The case stems from the alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

According to the CBI chargesheet, a conspiracy was hatched between 2004 and 2014 in pursuance of which BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to IRCTC and later, for its operations, maintenance and upkeep, given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna, Bihar.

The tender process, the agency alleged, was rigged and manipulated and the conditions were tweaked to help the private party -- Sujata Hotels.

The chargesheet also names then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused firms in the chargesheet. PTI UK AMK