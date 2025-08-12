IRCTC inks MoU with Mizoram govt to promote tourism

Guwahati, Aug 12 (PTI) With train services to Aizawl likely to commence soon, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has entered into an agreement with the Mizoram government to promote both inbound and outbound tourism for the state, an official statement said.

The two-year contract was signed earlier this month, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) statement said here on Monday.

With the completion of the Bairabi-Sairang New Railway Line Project, undertaken as part of the capital connectivity projects, Aizawl is set to be connected with the railway network, which will greatly enhance travel and economic opportunities, it said.

Once operational, railway services will extend to Sairang, just a short distance from Aizawl, significantly improving accessibility to the hill state, it added.

In anticipation of this development, the IRCTC has signed the MoU with the state government.

Under the agreement, IRCTC will act as the front-end marketing agency while Mizoram Tourism will provide access to tourism infrastructure, including lodges and work with IRCTC to design curated travel packages.

The collaboration also aims to develop local destination management companies and service providers to arrange transport, accommodation and sightseeing with a special insight into the vibrant culture of Mizoram. This includes the colourful tapestry of festivals where communities come together with feasting, bamboo dances, traditional folk music and ceremonial rituals, the statement said.

The tourism potential of the emerald valleys, lush green hills, pristine waterfalls and heritage sites of the state also stands to be further highlighted with rail connectivity.

The agreement also aligns with IRCTC's plan to introduce a special tourist train under its 'Discover NE beyond Guwahati' programme, with Aizawl included as a key destination, the statement said.

This service, expected to be launched soon following the commencement of train operations, will focus on budget-friendly tourism and sustainable travel experiences. PTI SSG SSG ACD