IRCTC introduces local vegetarian cuisine on Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) To promote the rich culinary heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, Railways, in collaboration with IRCTC, on Sunday started serving local vegetarian cuisine on the recently launched Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, an official said.

The menu includes famous Kashmiri 'Kahwa', fresh bakery items, dishes like Kashmiri Pulao, Rajma, Babroo, Ambal Kaddu and fresh apples.

The official said Indian Railways and IRCTC will prepare and serve the traditional local cuisine to passengers during breakfast and lunch on the Vande Bharat train, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, marking the completion of the much-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The initiative received an encouraging response, with most people travelling between Katra and Srinagar opting for the local menu and praising the quality and taste of the food.

"The facility is aimed at providing an authentic and memorable travel experience to passengers in Kashmir, giving them the perfect opportunity to enjoy the flavours on the spot, even before their destination station," IRCTC chairman Harjot Singh Sandhu said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal said this model would have state-of-the-art hygienic kitchens.

"Packaging will also be improved — from aluminium foil to airline-style Teflon-coated casseroles and eco-friendly coir trays in place of plastic. Professional supervisors will oversee the operations and staff training to maintain high standards," he said.

He said some of the special local dishes like Ambal Kaddu, a sweet and sour pumpkin curry in Dogra style, Babroo, a stuffed puri popular in the hilly areas, Jammu Paratha for breakfast and Paneer Chaman, Kashmiri Dum Aloo and Jammu Rajma for lunch.

"These dishes are being prepared using traditional spices and cooking methods to give travellers an authentic taste of the region," Singhal said.For passengers who prefer traditional food options like Upma, Poha, and vegetarian cutlets, they will also be available with the new regional menu, the official said.

This initiative reflects a comprehensive effort by Indian Railways to celebrate the culinary diversity of the country and provide passengers with a rich travel experience connected to the local culture, Singhal said.