IRCTC sounds alarm over fake mobile app to trick users

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the railways, has warned its customers about the circulation of a malicious mobile app campaign prompting them to open IRCTC Rail Connect to trick them. Stating that it is a fake application, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has asked people not to fall prey to it.

"It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users to download fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities," the advisory said. It has also attached a snapshot of the fake mobile app in circulation.

IRCTC has also advised customers to use its official Rail Connect Mobile apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. PTI ASG SRY SRY