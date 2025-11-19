Ireland stands firmly with India against terrorism: Envoy

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Ireland stands firmly with India in its fight against terrorism which has no place in any society, Irish Ambassador to India Kevin Kelly said on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, he also condemned recent attacks on Indian nationals in Ireland and said the Irish police force has set up special units to help communicate with and support the community.

Kelly underlined that Ireland’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister were among the first international leaders to condemn the latest terror attack in India.

“We are no stranger to experiencing terrorism. We also, on our island of Ireland, had many decades of bloodshed caused by terrorist activities on different sides,” he said.

The ambassador described Ireland as being in a “very sweet spot” for Indian students and professionals — English-speaking, safe, part of the 550-million-strong EU single market, close to the UK and home to major American companies. Besides, Ireland offers guaranteed post-study work rights, he said.

Kelly said recent attacks on members of the Indian community in Ireland had been utterly condemned by the Irish government, with special police units established and public displays of solidarity.

"These attacks were carried out by young hooligan elements, who do not represent the communities that they were in," he said.

"The Irish police force also set up special units to help communicate with and support the Indian community. I'm very happy to say that at least one arrest has taken place that I'm aware of, there may be more," he added.

The ambassador's remarks come amid a surge in reported assaults on Indian nationals in Ireland, particularly in Dublin and its suburbs, which have heightened fears within the community of over 60,000 Indians — the country's largest non-white ethnic group and a key contributor to sectors like healthcare, IT and nursing.

At least 13 confirmed cases were reported by the Indian Embassy since July, including assaults on professionals, a taxi driver, a data scientist and even a six-year-old girl.

The Irish ambassador also highlighted deepening cultural and economic ties between the two countries, with Ireland announced as the Partner Country for the 26th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland in December 2025.

"We are very excited about being part of Hornbill festival in Nagaland this year. We have a band called Boinn which has members from the iconic Irish band Mary Wallopers, they are famous for reviving Irish folk music in Europe," he stated.

At the festival, Ireland will showcase a major Celtic art installation of Goddess Danu — created jointly by Irish and Bengali artists — that will dominate the Kohima skyline.

On the economic front, Kelly noted that bilateral trade between Ireland and India already stands at approximately 16 billion euro but said it has significant untapped potential.

The Ireland-India Economic Advisory Panel, launched in 2024, is providing recommendations to remove trade barriers and deepen cooperation in various sectors including pharmaceuticals, IT, and health. PTI RK KVK KVK