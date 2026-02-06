Ireland's envoy holds talks with Gujarat CM on boosting bilateral ties

Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Ireland's Ambassador to India Kevin Kelly met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday and discussed ways to promote cooperation between the state and his country in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting took place in state capital Gandhinagar, a release by the government said.

During his first visit to Gujarat, Kelly highlighted the historical parallels between India and Ireland during his meeting with CM Patel.

Kelly noted that both Gujarat and Ireland are culturally rich societies that deeply value and preserve their cultural heritage, the release said.

He also recalled that Gujarat was prominently featured in the State Cultural Event Series organised by the Indian Embassy in Dublin two years ago.

During this meeting, the CM held talks on cooperation between Gujarat and Ireland in areas of mutual interest, such as aircraft leasing, the semiconductor ecosystem, financial services, and education, it said.

CM Patel also extended an invitation to the Ireland delegation to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which was accepted by the ambassador, the release added. PTI PJT NP