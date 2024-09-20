Irish group joins hands with artists in Kolkata to create Durga puja pandal

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) In a unique artistic fusion, a celebrated Irish cultural group has joined hands with artists in Kolkata to create a Durga puja pandal to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Ireland.

Irish group 'Macnas' from Galway and 'Behala Nutan Dal' from Kolkata is creating a pandal that would honour both the Hindu goddess Durga and the Celtic goddess Danu, according to the Irish embassy in India.

The pandal is being created for the iconic Durga Puja celebrations next month.

The initiative is aimed at celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and India, the embassy said announcing the initiative.

"Durga Puja in Kolkata is one of the most awe-inspiring festivals I have ever witnessed. The energy, creativity, and community spirit of the festival are unparalleled," Ireland's ambassador to India Kevin Kelly said.

"This year, we are thrilled to see Irish artists collaborating with their Indian counterparts to celebrate shared cultural values. It will undoubtedly be a highlight of our 75th anniversary celebrations," the envoy said.

Kelly said Ireland and India share a strong and growing partnership that "transcends diplomatic relations".

"Our peoples are connected through education, culture, and shared values. As we mark 75 years of friendship, we are committed to strengthening these ties further, especially as both nations explore new opportunities in trade, technology, and culture," he said.

This fusion of Irish and Indian creativity will offer a visual spectacle that reflects the power of cross-cultural collaboration and celebrates the power of women and the feminine spirit, the embassy added.

It said the partnership marks a significant cultural exchange and symbolises the growing global recognition of Durga Puja as a platform for cross-cultural dialogue.

India and Ireland have been strengthening their ties across multiple sectors, including trade, education, and culture.

Ireland has emerged as a significant destination for Indian students seeking higher education, particularly post-graduate, doctoral and post-doctoral students in the areas of engineering, technology, medicine, and management.

There are around 45,000 Indian origin people living in Ireland, of whom approximately 29,198 are persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and 18,500 are NRIs. The diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1947.

India opened its embassy in Dublin in 1951. The Irish embassy in New Delhi was opened in 1964.