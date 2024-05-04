Irked over power cut, people vandalise electricity board office in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 4 (PTI) Amidst complaints of undeclared loadshedding in many parts of the state, a group of persons allegedly vandalised a local unit of the Electricity Board citing power failure in their locality in this district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) unit in Pantheeramkav here lodged a complaint with the police today alleging that a group of persons attacked and vandalised their office late Friday night.

Pantheeramkavu police said they received a complaint in this regard from the KSEB staff and they launched an investigation.

"We went to the incident site and collected details. We are trying to collect CCTV visuals of the incident," a police officer said.

Advertisment

Action would be taken based on the evidence collected and no case has been registered as of now, he said.

With the state reeling under scorching heat, power consumption has touched new heights in recent times.

Enranged over the unexpected power failures especially during night hours, local people staged protests in front of KSEB offices in many parts of the state in recent days.

Following that, the state government had made it clear that power cuts were occurring more frequently at night due to technical issues because of increased consumption.

The authorities also urged consumers to exercise self-control while consuming electricity. PTI LGK KH