'Irom Sharmila was also under medical watch': SC asks Punjab to conduct Dallewal's health tests

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Irom Sharmila also continued with her protest under medical supervision, the Supreme Court on Thursday said while asking the Punjab government to convince 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, to undergo health examination.

The top court pulled up the Punjab government for not conducting medical tests on Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast at Punjab-Haryana Khanauri border.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said while no one was trying to uproot the farmers' protest, it only wanted to ensure Dallewal's safety, calling him a "mass leader".

"Take the case of civil rights activist Irom Sharmila, she continued her protest for years under medical supervision. Similarly, Dallewal can also continue his protest under medical supervision," said Justice Bhuyan.

The court had noted Punjab government doctors statement on Dallewal's health saying he was alright even without conducting basic medical tests.

"A over 70-year-old person on hunger strike for past 21 days and suffering from various ailments health is alright. How it can be? Have you conducted his blood tests, ECG test and required investigation?" asked the bench.

Justice Surya Kant went on, "Court will talk to him (Jagjit Singh Dallewal) once we satisfy ourselves that he is safe." The farmer leader had reportedly conveyed through Punjab officials that he personally wanted to address the court.

The top court asked Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh to persuade Dallewal to take medical treatment for a week at least saying others could continue with the protest.

Singh sought a day’s time to convince Dallewal and convey the court's sentiments for ensuring his well-being.

The bench posted the matter on December 20.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border since November 26 to press the Centre into accepting the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) on crops.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces.

The Haryana government set up the barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi National Highway in February after it was announced that the farmers would march to Delhi in support of their demands, including legal guarantee of MSP for their produce. PTI MNL AMK