Iron age began on Tamil soil 5,300 years ago: CM M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday claimed that the Iron Age began in the region and the use of iron on Tamil soil could be dated to the first quarter of 4th millennium BCE, thus establishing that iron usage was prominent in South India over 5,300 years ago.

The history of the Indian subcontinent can no longer overlook Tamil Nadu. In fact, it must begin from here, the CM said.

"I am making an important announcement here. Based on research, the use of iron on Tamil soil could be dated back to early 4000 BCE. Melting iron was introduced about 5,300 years," he said citing the recent findings of the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department during excavations in the state.

With immense pride and unmatched satisfaction, I have declared to the world:



“The Iron Age began on Tamil soil!”



Based on results from world-renowned institutions, the use of iron in Tamil Nadu dates back to the beginning of 4th millennium B.C.E., establishing that iron usage…

Speaking after releasing a book on "Antiquity of Iron" (recent radiometric dates from Tamil Nadu) authored by K Rajan and Sivanantham and published by TN Archaeology Department, at a function held at the Secretariat here, Stalin said the specimen of the relics obtained at archaeological sites were sent to a reputed research centre in Pune, and a renowned international research facility in Florida for analysis.

"We sent samples for analysis at national institutes and for radiocarbon dating, too. The results showed that iron was introduced to South India as early as 3345 BC," he said.

The chief minister laid the foundation stones for Keeladi Open Air Museum, Gangaikonda Cholapuram Museum and launched a webiste for Keeladi Museum, on the occasion.

"I have been saying that the history of India should begin from Tamil soil. The Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department is continuously conducting excavations in this direction and these findings are emerging as turning points in our history," the CM said.

State Finance and Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and Principal Secretary to the Government T Udhayachandran, and other officials participated.