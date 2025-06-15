Iron bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district; NDRF launches rescue operations

Pune: Some people are feared swept away after an iron bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune district of Maharashtra collapsed on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Three persons were rescued so far following the incident which occurred near Kundamala area in Maval tehsil, police said.

NDRF teams are conducting rescue operations at the spot, an official said.

"So far one person is believed to have been swept away while three others were rescued after the iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed as per the preliminary information," the official from Talegaon Dabhade police station said.