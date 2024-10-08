Iron frame found placed on rail tracks near Gwalior; case registered, probe on

Gwalior, Oct 8 (PTI) An iron frame was found lying on railway tracks near Gwalior on Tuesday and it was spotted on time by the driver of a goods train heading to Uttar Pradesh, potentially averting an accident, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The GRP has started an investigation into the incident, he said.

GPR police station in-charge MP Thakkar said information was received at around 4.30 am on Tuesday from the deputy manager of Gwalior station that an iron frame was found placed on railway tracks near Birla Nagar station.

GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway officials rushed to the spot and recovered a square iron frame on tracks, which had the potential to cause an accident, he said.

Thakkar said the driver of a goods train, going to Agra from Jhansi, saw the iron frame near Birla Nagar station and immediately alerted Railway officials.

A case was registered against an unidentified person under the Railways Act and an investigation was underway, the police officer added. PTI COR ADU RSY