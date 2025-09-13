Iron ore mining expected to resume in current financial year: Goa CM

Panaji, Sept 13 (PTI) Almost 13 years after iron ore mining operations in Goa came to a standstill due to a legal order amid environmental concerns, the activity is expected to resume in the current financial year, with dispatch starting in January 2026.

Mining operations were halted after the Supreme Court disallowed the restart of any related activity in Goa through an order passed in October 2012.

"Goa is entering a new chapter with the resumption of iron ore mining. The first 12 leases have already been auctioned under a reformed regime," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said while addressing the Indian Maritime Week 2025 roadshow on Friday night.

This roadshow was organised jointly by the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) and the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships.

"The government expects the operation to begin this financial year with the dispatch starting as early as January 2026," the chief minister said, adding that the resumption of the activity will bring jobs and opportunities for thousands of Goan families.

The activity will also revive cargo from Mormugao Port, leading to growth in logistics and related industries.

Allaying concerns regarding potential harm to the ecology, Sawant said mining will be carried out through strict environmental safeguards, real-time monitoring, and by adopting modern methods.

"For our port, this will mean revival of bulk cargo volume with efficiency and sustainability," he said, referring to Goa's traditional maritime economy.

"Today, we are moving forward with a clear vision to make Goa a model maritime state," he said, adding that local industry will benefit from the resumption of container services at the Mormugao Port.

Highlighting the importance of the resumption of container service, the chief minster said this move is crucial for pharmaceutical exports as Goa supplies medicines to over 150 countries.

He appealed to industries to shift to Mormugao instead of relying on a distant port like JNPA (Maharashtra).

The shifting will reduce costs, cut carbon emissions, and create new services like customs, container freight stations, and logistic hubs in Goa itself, Sawant reasoned.

He said the cruise tourism sector has positioned Goa as a premier destination and is the fastest-growing segment in Goa's economy.

In the last season, we welcomed 12 international and 32 domestic cruise boats with 34,000 visitors," he added.

"For the next tourist season, the government is preparing for larger vessels and new route connectivity to Mumbai, Kochi, and Lakshadweep. The work on the international and domestic cruise terminal is 83 per cent completed," Sawant said.

He stated that cruise tourism supports hospitality, transport, handicrafts, and local culture. "It multiplies the benefit across the state, creating opportunities," he added.

In January 2020, the Supreme Court allowed mining firms to transport validly mined iron ore from mines in Goa if they had paid royalty to government authorities.

The apex court modified its earlier order and permitted transportation of already mined iron ore lying unused at various sites in the state.

The top court in February 2018 had quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to as many as 88 companies in Goa in 2015 and directed the Centre and the Goa government to grant fresh environmental clearances to them. PTI RPS NSK