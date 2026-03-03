Iron structure of stage set up for Holi event collapses in Pune city; 4 injured

Pune, Mar 3 (PTI) At least four people suffered injuries after an iron structure of a temporary stage erected for a Holi event collapsed in the Mundhwa area of Pune city on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when the Holi celebration was underway at the 'Royal Palms' lawn in the upscale area.

"While the celebration was on, a horizontal iron structure of the stage set up for the festival suddenly collapsed. Four revellers were injured and shifted to a hospital," a police officer said. PTI SPK RSY